Shoby artist presents drawings to British Olympic equestrian hero
Shoby artist, Gemma Dilks, has presented special drawings to world champion and Olympic bronze medallist dressage rider, Lottie Fry.
Gemma started out as an artist five years ago doring pet portrait commissions and she now produces coloured pencil art work of both horses and dogs.
She has always had a passion for horses and the discipline of dressage and made connections with Lottie two years ago after creating a drawing of one of her top rides, Dark Legend.
Gemma and her friend, Vanessa, travelled to Holland to visit the international star at the prestigious Van Olst Sport Horse stud, where owners Anna and Gertjan Van Olst breed superstars of the future.
They handed over the artwork, including one of another of Lottie’s signature rides, Tokyo Olympic star, Everdale, to her.
Lottie, who has been based at the Den Hout base for eight years, kindly took the time to show the visitors around the entire yard.