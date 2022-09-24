Shoby artist presents drawings to British Olympic equestrian hero

Shoby artist Gemma Dilks presents one of her drawings to top GB equestrian rider, Lottie Fry PHOTO: Gemma Dilks Art

Gemma started out as an artist five years ago doring pet portrait commissions and she now produces coloured pencil art work of both horses and dogs.

She has always had a passion for horses and the discipline of dressage and made connections with Lottie two years ago after creating a drawing of one of her top rides, Dark Legend.

Gemma and her friend, Vanessa, travelled to Holland to visit the international star at the prestigious Van Olst Sport Horse stud, where owners Anna and Gertjan Van Olst breed superstars of the future.

They handed over the artwork, including one of another of Lottie’s signature rides, Tokyo Olympic star, Everdale, to her.