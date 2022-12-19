Thorpe Road in Melton Mowbray

The road was closed in the early hours of Thursday after the damaged pipe led to ‘a void’ forming in the carriageway.

We reported earlier today that the closure will now be in place up to January 16 and Severn Trent say this is due to the nature and complexity of the repairs required.

Matt Lewis, the company’s network operations lead, said: “We would like to offer our sincere apologies to residents of Thorpe Road for any disruption as we are repairing the damaged sewer pipe.

“Our teams will be working hard to get everything completed as quickly as possible, however this isn’t a straightforward repair, with proximity to other services in the area of the collapse, and specialist equipment required for an excavation of this size so this needs to be carefully planned and carried out to keep everyone safe

“Due to the location and nature of the excavation, access to properties on Thorpe Road will be for pedestrians only.

"We understand that this may be an inconvenience for people, and we would like to offer our sincere apologies and thank residents for their patience while we complete this crucial repair.”

Severn Trent says it has been communicating with local residents throughout the works, posting letters to properties in the area, and liaising with the nearby hospital.

Mr Lewis added: “We will continue to work closely with Leicestershire County Council around this road closure and ensure that all residents and businesses are kept informed of the works taking place.”

A signed diversionary route is in place during the works, although long tailbacks have formed with drivers visiting homes, Brownlow School, Melton Hospital, Tesco and the post office sorting depot.

Severn Trent’s say their work to fix a burst water pipe on nearby Saxby Road has now been completed, with the route now fully open again after being closed for a fortnight.

