Seven Silver Swans recently performed their ballet at the Royal Academy of Dance.

A local group of ladies were delighted when they were invited to perform at the Royal Academy of Dance’s Silver Swans Day in London. They had the opportunity to meet and talk to Silver Swan ambassador Angela Rippon who attended their rehearsal and watched the performance. Queen Camilla who is also a Silver Swan and patron of the Royal Academy of Dance sent a special message to those taking part.

Anna Duval, one of the seven Silver Swans in the group, said: "I look forward to our ballet class every week and that performing the ballet was wonderful and the highlight of my year.”

