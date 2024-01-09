Seven Silver Swans recently performed their ballet at the Royal Academy of Dance.

Seven Silver Swans performed their ballet at the Royal Academy of Dance
A local group of ladies were delighted when they were invited to perform at the Royal Academy of Dance’s Silver Swans Day in London. They had the opportunity to meet and talk to Silver Swan ambassador Angela Rippon who attended their rehearsal and watched the performance. Queen Camilla who is also a Silver Swan and patron of the Royal Academy of Dance sent a special message to those taking part.
Anna Duval, one of the seven Silver Swans in the group, said: "I look forward to our ballet class every week and that performing the ballet was wonderful and the highlight of my year.”
All have recently started attending specially designed ballet classes for the older person under the guidance of their ballet teacher, Amy Taylor, principal of Move Academy of Performing Arts (based in Wymeswold) who is a Silver Swan Licensee, and a Royal Academy of Dance registered teacher. For further information on Silver Swans classes please contact Amy on 07496 374358 or email [email protected]