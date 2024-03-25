Senior citizens enjoy annual Melton Theatre concert

Senior citizens packed Melton Theatre on Saturday afternoon to enjoy an annual concert.
By Nick Rennie
Published 25th Mar 2024, 12:24 GMT
Performers and presenters on stage at the senior citizens concert at Melton Theatre on SaturdayPerformers and presenters on stage at the senior citizens concert at Melton Theatre on Saturday
It was the 32nd variety show organised by Melton Lions and there was once again some top local talent on stage to entertain the audience.

The free annual show for senior citizens living in the borough was again a roaring success thanks to artistes who freely gave their time.

The audience was very appreciative and they also enjoyed free choc ices during the interval.

Quorn Ukelele band at the senior citizens concert at Melton TheatreQuorn Ukelele band at the senior citizens concert at Melton Theatre
The show was produced and hosted by master of ceremonies, Mark Frisby, and co-hosted by Francesca Foreman, chairperson for Action Melton Youth.

The busy programme opened with a performance by young singer Heidi Welbourne, who warmed the audience with her beautiful voice.

Next came the Generation Gap, which was formed by like-minded fellow U3A members, with their musical arrangements of many favourite songs.

Peter Keast, well known throughout Leicestershire, had the audience singing along to many old favourites.

The Melton Band playing at Saturday's senior citizens concert at Melton TheatreThe Melton Band playing at Saturday's senior citizens concert at Melton Theatre
And the first half was completed by Quorn Ukulele Orchestra and their repertoire of old and modern songs.

The second half continued with the popular Trevonne Stage School, with arrangements which showcased the many talents of their pupils.

Peter Keast returned to keep everyone entertained before the Melton Borough Band closed the afternoon with a wonderful set of brass band arrangements, showing off their impressive talents.

Melton Lions say they would like to thank all the artistes, friends and family members who helped make the event such a great success.

They are already planning next year’s concert.

