‘Selfish Melton parkers are endangering lives’

Cars parked on yellow lines in Windsor Street, Melton, on Friday evening EMN-210621-153009001

Resident Tony Mee said he contacted Leicestershire County Council after regularly seeing lines of vehicles parked up and down Windsor Street and Sherrard Street, in particular, and noticing an absence of traffic wardens.

He was unhappy to get a response from the council to say evening patrols were carried out only on ‘an ad hoc basis’ and that the streets he had flagged up would be checked next time.

Mr Mee told the Melton Times: “After witnessing an emergency vehicle being delayed in attending an emergency one Friday evening by the selfish drivers using the various fast food outlets on Windsor street I decided to contact the relevant council department to ask why there are never any traffic wardens in the evenings in Melton.

Cars parked on yellow lines in Sherrard Street, Melton, on Friday evening EMN-210621-152959001

“The response I received angered me because the double yellow lines are there for a reason and need enforcing on a regular basis because in an emergency wasted minutes could cost lives.”

“They are basically saying that when, or if, the council can be bothered they will enforce the evening parking restrictions around town.”

The law states that drivers cannot park on double yellow lines at any time, either to wait or pick up or deliver passengers.

You can usually stop to drop off or pick up passengers on single yellow lines, but you are not allowed to wait where there are signs displaying specific time zones.

Cars parked on yellow lines in Windsor Street, Melton, on Friday evening EMN-210621-153019001

Blue badge holders can park on yellow lines for up to three hours provided they display the badge in the vehicle.

The Melton Times is awaiting comment from the county council.