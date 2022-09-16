The procession of The Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall PHOTO Kirstine Smith

Kirstine Smith arrived in the capital by train at 6.30am on Wednesday with her 20-year-old son, Ben, and they found a good spot near the Victoria Memorial shortly after 8am.

They stood and waited for six hours until the procession started, with King Charles III and other members of the royal family walking solemnly behind the cortege.

Kirstine told the Melton Times: “Personally, as soon as I heard the music start, I felt quite overwhelmed.

"Seeing the coffin on the gun carriage, and the King with his family following was just heartbreaking - it made me cry.”

It was an experience neither of them will ever forget, particularly the atmosphere in the vast crowds as everyone waited for the procession.

“We chatted with the people around us, which kept us all going during the long wait,” she said.

"The police were talking to us as well, and the atmosphere was very light-hearted.

“When it got to the last hour before the procession started, the mood did change though.

"For the last half-hour the chatter did quieten.”

Kirstine added: “I have never been to anything like this before, but I had this overwhelming need to be part of it.

"The Queen dedicated her whole life to serving us as monarch, so it's only right that we should show our respect and thanks.”