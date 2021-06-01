Search launched for missing 60-year-old man

Saxon Marlow, who has been reported missing from the Pickwell area EMN-210106-105453001

Police are appealing for information to help find Saxon Marlow, who was last seen in the Pickwell area yesterday morning (Bank Holiday Monday).

He has not been seen since and his family and officers are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Saxon is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

It is believed he could be wearing a navy and orange-coloured, patterned jumper, green trousers and,, possibly, Wellington boots.