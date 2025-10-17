Scooter enthusiasts from across the UK set to converge on Melton Mowbray

By Nick Rennie
Published 17th Oct 2025, 16:03 BST
A previous scooter parts fair at Melton's Stockyardplaceholder image
A previous scooter parts fair at Melton's Stockyard
Scooter enthusiasts from across the country and abroad will converge on Melton Mowbray for a special event next week.

The biannual Mammoth Scooter Parts Fair is coming to the Stockyard, on the livestock market site, on Sunday October 26.

Primarily catering for classic scooter enthusiasts - those who mainly ride Lambrettas and Vespas from the 1950s onwards – it is considered to be the largest scooter-parts-only auto-jumble in the country.

Andy from ScooterNova magazine, which is co-organising the event with the East Midlands Scooter Alliance, said: “The central location of Melton Mowbray in the country is perfect because it attracts both buyers and sellers from all over Great Britain, from Scotland in the North to Cornwall in the south.

A previous scooter parts event at Meltonplaceholder image
A previous scooter parts event at Melton

"We regularly have traders arriving from Cumbria to Somerset, Northern Ireland to Hampshire, Wales to Kent and even from mainland Europe too.

"As a result, Melton Mowbray is full of scooterists the day before, ready for an early start the following morning, checking into hotels before heading out for a bite to eat and a drink.”

He added: “The majority of sellers are everyday scooter enthusiasts clearing out unwanted scooter parts from their sheds, selling them on at bargain prices to fellow enthusiasts who recycle them into their own scooter projects.

"Some even swap parts they don’t want for those they need: the age-old system of bartering is alive and well.

"As for what’s available, you’ll find everything from brake cables to headlights, project bikes to complete scooters that you could potentially ride away on.”

Gates open to the public at 9am and admission price for adults is £5.

Go to https://scooternova.com/scooternova-emsa-mammoth-parts-fair for more information.

