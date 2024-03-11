Melton Scooter Club members pictured at one of their fundraising events

The club, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, hosted the fundraisers at the Royal British Legion club in Thorpe End, in Melton, in December and earlier this month.

Some members travelled from as far afield as Belgium for the events, with included prize raffles thanks to local businesses and guest DJs providing a vinyl soundtrack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fundraisers resulted in £1,300 being donated to the legion charity and £560 to Melton Mowbray’s Birch Wood Area Special School, which will be investing the money into specialist Eyegaze technology equipment, which will help young people use computers more easily.

Organisers say the club was formed by ‘a group of mates who have been riding scooters and doing rallies together since the very early 1980s’.