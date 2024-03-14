Scalford Primary School pupils Erin, Elaina and Freya show off their winning designs in the Easter card contest organised by Ironstone Churches

Pupils from Scalford Primary School were invited to enter a design competition organised by the Ironstone Churches.

The overall winner was 10-year-old Erin, with her colourful cross picture.

Elaina, aged eight, was second with her lovely Easter scene with seven-year-old Freya in third place with her beautiful scene in front of the cross.

The top three also won Easter eggs with all participants going home with a little gift.

Framland Deanery multi-parish administrator, Marie Hough, said “Picking three winners is such a hard task when we could have picked so many to win.

"We are very grateful to Scalford School for their support and to all of the children who took time to enter the competition.”