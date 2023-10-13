News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Schoolchildren challenged to design MP's Christmas card

Primary school children in Melton and Rutland are invited to enter a competition to design MP, Alicia Kearns’ official Christmas card this year.
By Nick Rennie
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 12:24 BST
MP Alicia Kearns takes a look at the entries for the annual Christmas card competition last yearMP Alicia Kearns takes a look at the entries for the annual Christmas card competition last year
MP Alicia Kearns takes a look at the entries for the annual Christmas card competition last year

This is the fourth time Mrs Kearns has held such a contest, with prizes awarded for the top three entries.

The theme is ‘Father Christmas’ House’ and every design must be submitted by Friday November 10.

Mrs Kearns said: “I can’t wait to see what creative interpretations of this year’s theme you can come up with.

“Last year’s competition was a resounding success – we received over 300 entries and there were some incredible designs which made choosing a final winner very challenging.

Most Popular

“I look forward to sharing your wonderful designs on my website and across my social media.”

Submissions must include the child’s full name, year group and school name on the back of the entry, as well which town or village they live in.

All entries should be addressed to: Alicia Kearns MP, 33 High Street, Melton Mowbray, LE13 0TR.

Related topics:Primary school childrenMeltonMelton Mowbray