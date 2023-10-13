MP Alicia Kearns takes a look at the entries for the annual Christmas card competition last year

This is the fourth time Mrs Kearns has held such a contest, with prizes awarded for the top three entries.

The theme is ‘Father Christmas’ House’ and every design must be submitted by Friday November 10.

Mrs Kearns said: “I can’t wait to see what creative interpretations of this year’s theme you can come up with.

“Last year’s competition was a resounding success – we received over 300 entries and there were some incredible designs which made choosing a final winner very challenging.

“I look forward to sharing your wonderful designs on my website and across my social media.”

Submissions must include the child’s full name, year group and school name on the back of the entry, as well which town or village they live in.