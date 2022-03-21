Schoolboy’s marathon effort to help Ukraine
A village primary school pupil has raised more than £1,000 for people affected by the invasion of Ukraine by taking on a gruelling challenge.
Oscar Smith (10), who is in year six at Waltham CofE School and plays for Asfordby Amateurs U11s, is running the distance of a marathon over the month of March.
Proud mum, Charlotte, said: “He decided to do the run because he was really worried about what was going on in Ukraine and wanted to do something to help which raised money and felt like a challenge at the same time.
“He chose the charity - the British Red Cross Disasters Emergency Committee appeal - as he wanted the donations to go to a charity he felt could make a real difference on the ground with medical supplies and essential items.”
He’s been running mainly around Waltham but also with a friend in Old Dalby and at Melton Country Park.
Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/oscarmarathoninamonth to sponsor Oscar.