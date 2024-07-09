Scalford Road to close for six weeks
It coincides with the closure of another busy town route – the A606 Burton Road – which closed on July 1 and will not reopen until August 25.
Both roads need to be closed to enable critical work to be carried out on new roundabouts for the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).
Barriers will be erected on Scalford Road – up until 8pm on August 25 - near to John Ferneley College and between a new housing development and Holwell Lane.
Leicestershire County Council say that if any further work is needed, such as putting in signs and lighting columns, there is a contingency in place to set up temporary, two-way traffic lights from August 27 to September 13.
Work started in March 2023 on the NEMMDR and it is expected to be open to traffic by late 2025.
