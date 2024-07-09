Scalford Road in Melton Mowbray is to close for six weeks

Drivers are reminded that Scalford Road in Melton Mowbray closes at 6am on Monday for six weeks.

It coincides with the closure of another busy town route – the A606 Burton Road – which closed on July 1 and will not reopen until August 25.

Both roads need to be closed to enable critical work to be carried out on new roundabouts for the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barriers will be erected on Scalford Road – up until 8pm on August 25 - near to John Ferneley College and between a new housing development and Holwell Lane.

Leicestershire County Council say that if any further work is needed, such as putting in signs and lighting columns, there is a contingency in place to set up temporary, two-way traffic lights from August 27 to September 13.