Scalford Road closure extended three more weeks
Melton motorists have suffered more delays this week after the closure of a stretch of Scalford Road was extended into the middle of next month.
Leicestershire highways said it was hoped the road would reopen last weekend after being closed to traffic for several weeks just beyond John Ferneley College.
But a temporary traffic regulation order has this week been extended to enable the roadworks, in connection with a new housing development, to continue for longer than expected.
A county council highways spokesperson said: “A temporary road closure is required on Scalford Road from Clark Drive to Holwell Lane until Friday March 18 to safely complete the rising main and the new roundabout being installed for the Bloor Homes development.
“Whilst operatives are working on site, site traffic, residents and school traffic will be convoyed through the works.”
Drivers heading north of the town are also coping this week with having the A606 at Potter Hill closed overnight for at least 10 nights.