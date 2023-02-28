More traffic delays on Scalford Road - left, the traffic lights near the Clark Drive turning and (right) the extended closure just past John Ferneley College

Leicestershire highways said it was hoped the road would reopen last weekend after being closed to traffic for several weeks just beyond John Ferneley College.

But a temporary traffic regulation order has this week been extended to enable the roadworks, in connection with a new housing development, to continue for longer than expected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A county council highways spokesperson said: “A temporary road closure is required on Scalford Road from Clark Drive to Holwell Lane until Friday March 18 to safely complete the rising main and the new roundabout being installed for the Bloor Homes development.

“Whilst operatives are working on site, site traffic, residents and school traffic will be convoyed through the works.”