A Scalford resident suspected of renting a property out as an Airbnb without permission has been handed a hefty court bill.

Melton Borough Council took the case to court

Melton Borough Council prosecuted 48-year-old Donna Albery–Arrowsmith, of Eastwell Road, after she failed to provide the requested information to the authority relating to the alleged offence.

The council issued the woman with a planning contravention notice following an initial complaint from another party.

Members of the planning enforcement team and legal team worked together to take the case to court, where Mrs Albery-Arrowsmith was fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and pay the council’s full costs of the prosecution of £1,254.

An Airbnb is where a landlord rents out a room or a property on a short-term basis. Permission is required from the local authority.

Councillor Margaret Glancy - deputy leader and portfolio holder for governance, environment and regulatory services, said: “It is disappointing that Mrs Albery-Arrowsmith failed to respond to the notice to allow officers to investigate the alleged breach.

“Planning rules are in place for a reason and the council takes allegations of breaches very seriously.

"I hope that this prosecution sends a clear message that breaches of planning and failing to cooperate with an investigation will not be tolerated and legal action will be taken if necessary.

"The success of this case demonstrates the positive partnership work from the planning enforcement and legal teams.”