Will Lee celebrates with dad, Tim, after their team GB won Tug of War gold at the World Games

After competing in Tug of War competitions for 25 years, Scalford man, Will Lee, is celebrating winning a world title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old was a member of the Great Britain team which triumphed at the World Games in Chengdu, China, winning the prestigious men’s 640kg championship.

It was extra special for Will because his dad, Tim, was the coach of the British squad, who defeated Switzerland in the final to spark rapturous scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will told the Melton Times: “Winning the 640kg gold, which is the absolute pinnacle of your career as a tug of war puller, there is no word to describe it. It’s incredible.

Will Lee and dad Tim - on far left of photo - celebrate the gold medal with their GB Tug of War team-mates

"I was emotional at the end because of how much I’d put into it but after that we celebrated for two days.”

Conditions were testing in China, with temperatures hitting 35 degrees with intense humidity as the GB took on Switzerland in the best-of-three final.

After winning the first leg, the eight-man British squad overpowered the opposition in the second to take the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My partner was out there supporting us too so I was very lucky to have my dad and Nicole with me to share that experience with,” said Will.

Many people still view Tug of War as a bit of fun which takes place at fetes or in pub beer gardens but Will says it is very much the opposite.

He explained: “The competitors are a lot more athletic now. The technique has developed so much as well.

‘It’s been 25 years of pure training. I run around Melton every night. The training and commitment you have to put in is unbelievable. It’s my life, really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will works with his dad in the family building firm he owns, WT Lee Builders, currently working on a site in Leicester Street in Melton.

Having an active job helps him keep in shape, on top of his main training regime.

After the success at the World Games, which featured 34 other sports as well, the GB team are now focusing on winning at the World Tug of War Championships in Nottingham early next month.

Will added: “To try and win that as well will be the ultimate feat.

“We feel a lot more confident now and everyone will be chasing us but I like the pressure.”