A hotel near Melton Mowbray will stop housing asylum-seekers within the next three months.

Scalford Country House Hotel

Scalford Country House hotel struck a private agreement a year ago with the Home Office to provide temporary accommodation for people coming to the UK while their asylum application was decided.

The hotel was also used in 2021 to house hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan, who were fleeing the Taleban takeover of their country, with the government keen to help those who had helped British forces there.

On the imminent end of the latest agreement, Melton MP Alicia Kearns, confirmed: “I have been informed by the Home Office that their contract with Scalford House Hotel as asylum accommodation has been terminated.

“This means that the hotel will cease to provide temporary accommodation for asylum-seekers by the end of January 2024.