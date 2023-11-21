Fifteen categories are up for grabs

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns, inset, has launched her new competition to find the area's favourite shop. Photograph shows Melton town centre

​Residents in Melton and Rutland are being urged to nominate their favourite shops.

The appeal comes from ​Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns, who has launched her annual competition to find the area’s Favourite Independent Shop for 2023/24.

As nominations open, Alicia is calling on residents to name their favourite shops so they can be shortlisted for the competition and a public vote.

Last year’s competition saw a total of 19,169 votes cast with Gates Garden Centre declared as the overall winner.

This year there are 15 categories for which retailers can be nominated.

They are: beauty, pampering and wellness, butcher, café, children and babies, clothing and accessories, craft and hobby, farm and produce, food and drink, garden centre, gifts and stationery, homeware, music and records, pharmacy, village shop and other.

Alicia said: “We are very fortunate to have a wonderful selection of independent shops in our communities.

"These awards are a great opportunity to celebrate these businesses, and their important contribution to our local economy.

"This competition seeks not just to celebrate, but to help boost the profile of our independent businesses as we head into the busy Christmas shopping season.

“Last year’s competition was a resounding success, receiving thousands of votes, so I’m really looking forward to getting nominations underway again.”

Nominations will close on December 11 before a shortlist of shops is created and voting opens until January 26.

Winners of the competition will be announced in February.