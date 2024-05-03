Rupert Matthews, who has been re-elected as Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner

There was a disappointing turnout when Leicestershire and Rutland residents voted yesterday (Thursday) with just one-in-five people (21.70 per cent) casting a vote.

Mr Matthews, the Conservative candidate, polled 62,280 votes, finishing just 860 ahead of Labour opponent, Rory Palmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The electorate put the Green candidate, Aasiya Bora third with 23,649 votes, only 1,608 ahead of the Liberal Democrat’s Ian Sharpe.

Fizza Askari polled 7,104 votes for the One Leicester party.

Speaking after today’s declaration, Mr Matthews said: “I am honoured to have been re-elected as Police and Crime Commissioner to serve our diverse community for the next four years.

“I now have been given the opportunity to complete and build upon my mandate to put the law abiding public first and protect victims of crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to continuing to engage with those I am proud to represent each and every day.”

The Commissioner will take up the role officially on Thursday May 9 and will serve a four-year term until May 2028.

A major focus of his campaign was to put more resources into neighbourhood policing to make officers more visible and to increase the number of police stations.

He has also pledged to continue to tackle rural crime after being instrumental in the setting up of the force’s dedicated Rural Crime Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His manifesto also included a commitment to prioritise resources to combat knife crime, speeding and dangerous driving plus retail crime.