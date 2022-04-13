Rupert (7) uses pedal power to support Dove Cottage Hospice
A kind-hearted little boy has raised more than £8,500 for a hospice by cycling to the top of the Vale of Belvoir’s highest hills.
Rupert Brooke, who is seven, completed his gruelling challenge in aid of Dove Cottage Day Hospice, at Stathern.
Over the past few months, the Eaton youngster pedalled to the peak of dozens of the area’s toughest inclines, spurred on by generous family and friends who have sponsored him for an amazing £8,590.
Proud mum, Jess, said: “Rupert loves cycling and set himself the challenge of cycling up 25 of the biggest hills in the area to raise money for Dove Cottage.
“He has been putting in lots of miles over the winter and wanted to use this opportunity to raise money for an incredibly worthwhile local cause.
“I am really proud of him and how dedicated he has been to the challenge.
“Unfortunately he is now faster up a hill than me.”
Rupert carried out his fundraiser as part of Dove Cottage Day Hospice’s Challenge 25 campaign, which inspired people to help fundraise for vulnerable people in the local community. Rupert’s is part of a community-wide effort aiming to raise £25,000 for Dove Cottage’s 25th anniversary this year.
The idea is for fundraisers to create their own challenge themed around the number 25, and raise money for the hospice. Schools, scouts, villagers and activity groups have all got involved. Email [email protected] or call 01949 860303 for details on how to get involved.