Rupert (7) uses pedal power to support Dove Cottage Hospice

Rupert Brooke (7) pictured during his fundraising cycling effort to support Dove Cottage Day Hospice EMN-220413-122109001

Rupert Brooke, who is seven, completed his gruelling challenge in aid of Dove Cottage Day Hospice, at Stathern.

Over the past few months, the Eaton youngster pedalled to the peak of dozens of the area’s toughest inclines, spurred on by generous family and friends who have sponsored him for an amazing £8,590.

Proud mum, Jess, said: “Rupert loves cycling and set himself the challenge of cycling up 25 of the biggest hills in the area to raise money for Dove Cottage.

“He has been putting in lots of miles over the winter and wanted to use this opportunity to raise money for an incredibly worthwhile local cause.

“I am really proud of him and how dedicated he has been to the challenge.

“Unfortunately he is now faster up a hill than me.”

Rupert carried out his fundraiser as part of Dove Cottage Day Hospice’s Challenge 25 campaign, which inspired people to help fundraise for vulnerable people in the local community. Rupert’s is part of a community-wide effort aiming to raise £25,000 for Dove Cottage’s 25th anniversary this year.