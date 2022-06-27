Rupert (7) prepares for charity cycle ride to Paris

Rupert Brooke on a training ride for his cycle to Paris

Rupert Brooke, of Eaton, has had great support from a charity – the Children’s Bereavement Centre in Newark – since his dad, Tom, was tragically killed in an accident at work three years ago.

It was Tom who taught his young son how to ride a bike not long before he passed away so Rupert wants to take on the gruelling 200-mile challenge as a tribute.

The little boy will be accompanied by mum, Jess, on the epic journey, which starts on Wednesday July 6 and which will involve them covering 50 miles every day for four days.

Rupert Brooke pictured with his late father, Tom

Rupert, who has already received more than £11,000 in pledges, raised £8,500 earlier this year for the Stathern-based Dove Cottage Day Hospice by cycling up the biggest hills in the Vale.

Mum Jess said: “I am unbelievably proud of Rupert.

"Cycling has been a great focus for him since we lost his dad, and he is a really strong cyclist.

"Unfortunately, it won’t be long before he is faster than me.”

When Tom died, Rupert and Jess learned to cope with the help and support of the bereavement charity, which offered advice, counselling and friendship.

Rupert wants to raise money for the centre so they can help more people like him and his mum.

He said: “Riding my bike reminds me of my short time with my daddy and that is why I’m doing it.

"I want to raise the money to help lots of other children like me, and to show my daddy that I can do it for him.”

Rupert’s Mega Ride has been sponsored by Vanelli Custom Sportswear, who have kindly provided a set of custom jerseys for him and his support team.

Rupert, a member of the Rockets, the junior arm of the Leicester Forest Cycling Club, competing in the Mallory Park Road Race League, has been training hard for his Paris ride.