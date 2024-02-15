Participants take on the Belvoir Challenge last year

The 32nd edition of the event, which starts and finishes outside the village hall at Harby, takes place on Saturday March 2, at 9am.

Participants have a choice of 15 or 26-mile courses across attractive land in the Vale of Belvoir – it is an off-road event and it often gets very muddy.

The route changes every year, and 2024’s includes a scenic run through Belvoir Woods and entails some tough climbs on footpaths, byways, tracks and bridleways around the picturesque Belvoir Castle Estate and surrounding villages.

Parents, staff and pupils from Harby Primary School enjoying helping with the Belvoir Challenge last year

Proceeds will once again go to Harby Church of England Primary School, whose pupils and staff, as well as parents and grandparents, enjoy organising and getting involved with it every year.

Headteacher, Bridget Bye, said: “It’s a fantastic community event and the children are excited to play their part, they create posters to cheer everyone on, design certificates for the finishers and will enjoy cheering on the runners as they leave Harby and in various spots around the route.”

The course is signposted and marshalled with regular water and food stops along the way.

Those taking part always love the wide selection of delicious food en route at the feeding stations, including home-made cakes, Stilton cheese, fruit, sandwiches, jelly babies and chocolate.

At the finish line, participants are welcomed with more food, including soup, a roll and hearty puddings, with lashings of hot custard.

Shuttle buses will be running on the day between The Landings and the registration and start area.

Several local businesses are again sponsoring the Belvoir Challenge, including Geary’s Bakery and Long Clawson Dairy.

All funds raised are used to provide essential provisions for children at Harby Church of England Primary School.

Entry costs £35 for adults for 15-mile route and £40 for the 26-miler, which youngsters aged under 15 can enter for £20.

Pre-event entries close on Saturday February 17 but participants can still enter on the day.