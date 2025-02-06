The 11 kittens are released from the box at Woodside Animal Centre

Eleven kittens which were crammed into a tiny box and abandoned are being cared for by a Leicestershire rescue centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The kittens were found in Western Park, in Leicester, and were taken to the RSPCA Woodside centre in the city.

It was only when staff at the centre started to remove the kittens from the box they realised how many were actually inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 11 kittens - six boys and five girls had been crammed - on top of each other and were nose to tail inside.

The 11 abandoned kittens crammed into a tiny box

Each kitten was then given a health check by the vet and their ages were assessed - it is thought there were at least two litters and their ages ranged from nine weeks to 16 weeks.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “We started to remove the kittens from the box - and just couldn’t believe how many were in there.

“We just kept bringing out more and more - and then the room was just filled with all of these kittens - it was just quite surreal to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You could tell they were grateful to be out of the box which they had all been squished in so tightly together and many were not best pleased to have been in there. It was really sad that they had been put in a situation like this.

“They were all a little bit underweight for their size - but overall they were in reasonable condition. They have all now been vaccinated and once they are ready we will look to rehome them.

“They were clearly quite frightened by their ordeal - but now that we have them in smaller groups in our cattery they have all settled well and their little personalities are shining through.”

They are mostly all black and white and there is also one ginger and white kitten and an all black one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have been named after characters from the children’s TV show Bluey - and have been called Bandit, Bingo, Lucky, Rusty, Stripe, Muffin, Winton, Brandy, Chilli, Indy and Lila.

RSPCA Inspector Herchy Boal said: “It was one of the most bizarre things I have ever seen - every time we thought that that was all the kittens were out - another one would still be in there.

“It’s really upsetting to think how scared and frightened they all were and the box itself smelt so badly of ferrets - it was quite overwhelming.

“The cats had not messed inside the box so it’s likely they had not been in there very long before they were found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful to the people who found them - we are keen to speak to anyone who may have any

“Does anyone know of anyone who recently had a lot of kittens which are no longer there - we are keen to speak to anyone who has any information. We are urging anyone with first hand information about them to contact our Appeals Line on 0300 123 8018.”

If a small pet has been abandoned, they should be taken directly to a local vet or rescue centre – check the RSPCA website for more details.