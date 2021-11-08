RSPCA investigates hunt woman kicking and punching a horse

Hounds and riders with the Cottesmore Hunt are led away from the Play Close park on the way to Saxby Road during a New Year meet at Melton back in 2017 EMN-210811-114018001

The short film was posted on social media by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs and was condemned as ‘horrific abuse’ by television wildlife presenter Chris Packham, who called for an urgent investigation.

We are awaiting comment from the Cottesmore Hunt, which organises trails hunts on land south of Melton as well as in Rutland.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said of the allegations: “This footage is really upsetting.

A still from the video posted by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs showing a woman kicking a horse during a meeting of the Cottesmore Hunt EMN-210811-121144001

“We will always look into complaints made to us about animal welfare.

“We would urge anyone with first hand information about this incident to contact us on 0300 123 4999.”

Leicestershire Police have issued a statement on the allegations, which reads: “We have been made aware of a video on social media in relation to a report of animal cruelty.

“The RSPCA is leading on this investigation and Leicestershire Police will assist as required.”