Round Tablers complete epic charity rally course

Members of Melton Mowbray Round Table who took part in the charity rally in the north of England and Scotland EMN-210914-095139001

Six past and present members hit the road in two cars which had to be bought for under £500.

They joined 30 other vehicles at the event and successfully completed the route although many did not.

Their epic trip saw them travel from Whitehaven on the Cumbria coast to Newcastle, via the coast of Scotland, in just three days.

MMRT chair, Matthew Broadhead, said: “This was such an exciting opportunity to raise some money for both Round Table’s Children’s Wish and smaller projects in Melton.

“We thank everyone that has already donated or shall donate and also Simon Pemblington for his work on the cars.”

Matthew added: “Round Table and events like this are great for the mental health of young men.

“We are always open for new members.

“We would love to see anyone interested in joining us on Friday or Saturday evening when we shall be helping to man the bar at the beer festival in the cattle market.”

The £1,000 cost of fielding the two cars in the rally was sponsored by Latham & Co, Shouler & Sons, Coe & Coe, Rutland Water Cruises and Digital Deadline.