The Melton Mowbray Round Table Santa sleigh tour

Members of Melton Mowbray and District Round Table will once again be doing their tour to raise money for local causes, starting in Wymondham on Thursday December 1.

The active voluntary club is inviting families from across the area to see Santa on their routes, which will continue to December 20.

Chair, Ian Cullen, said: "After another challenging year for everyone, we are very keen to give back to the local community and support them when they need us the most.

"In the last year, we have raised nearly £10,000 for local charitable causes and we are keen to build on this whilst bringing a smile to the people of Melton and beyond.

"In our efforts, we are keen to support local food banks, mental health charities and local schools.

"Any donation, big or small, will make a big difference this Christmas."

Dates of this year’s Melton Mowbray Santa sleigh routes in December are: 1 Wymondham; 3 Asfordby village, Asfordby Valley & Asfordby Hill; 6 Thorpe Satchville and Twyford; 8 Waltham on the Wolds; 10 Old Dalby & Nether Broughton; 13 Scalford; 15 Rearsby; 17 Hose and Long Clawson; 18 East Goscote; 20 Whissendine.

Families can track Santa’s progress each night by following the Melton Mowbray Round Table Facebook page.

