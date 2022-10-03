Rock Choir to perform in Melton for cancer charity

Rock Choir (left) and Melton's St Mary's Church where they will be performing on Saturday

More than 100 singers will be belting out classics from the likes of Queen, John Legend, The Beatles and Lady Gaga at the concert, at St Mary’s Church.

Special guest on the night will be Rock Choir founder, Caroline Redman Lusher, who started the pioneering contemporary choir from her shed in 2005.

It is a feel-good community choir with no pressure on members to be able to read music or even to have ever sung before.

Leader, Ainjiel-Shaolee Clark, has got together a choir made up of local singers as well as the best from the region.

The concert starts at 7.30pm with tickets priced at £10, to include a glass of wine or soft drink.

Meanwhile lots of people got involved in The World's Biggest Coffee Morning fundraisers on Friday in aid Macmillan Cancer Support.

One at Grimston Villge Hall raised £1,684, another at Sproxton Village Hall made £630 and The Crown pub at Old Dalby generated £516 with their coffee morning.

The Crown and Plough at Long Clawson are holding their coffee morning on Friday from 10am to 12.30pm.

There will also be a tombola and the launch of a grand Christmas prize raffle, which will be drawn on December 4.

Donated prizes include those from Catchpole Cellars, Naturescape and Emily Matthews Bespoke Cakes.