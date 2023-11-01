News you can trust since 1859
Road closed at busy Melton junction due to gas leak

A ‘significant gas leak’ has prompted the urgent closure of a busy Melton Mowbray town centre turning for up to a week.
By Nick Rennie
Published 1st Nov 2023, 17:48 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 17:58 GMT
Saxby Road at the junction with Brook Street at Melton Mowbray IMAGE Google StreetViewSaxby Road at the junction with Brook Street at Melton Mowbray IMAGE Google StreetView
The Temporary Traffic Regulation Order was brought in today (Wednesday) on Saxby Road, between the Thorpe End and Brook Street junction.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council Highways said: “A ‘no left turn’ prohibition has also been applied at the Thorpe Road/Saxby Road junction.

“The Temporary Traffic Regulation Order has been implemented for public safety, so Cadent Gas can trace and repair a significant gas leak.”

