A ‘significant gas leak’ has prompted the urgent closure of a busy Melton Mowbray town centre turning for up to a week.

Saxby Road at the junction with Brook Street at Melton Mowbray IMAGE Google StreetView

The Temporary Traffic Regulation Order was brought in today (Wednesday) on Saxby Road, between the Thorpe End and Brook Street junction.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council Highways said: “A ‘no left turn’ prohibition has also been applied at the Thorpe Road/Saxby Road junction.