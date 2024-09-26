Tragedy Plus Times - comedy tour by Ed Byrne IMAGE Roslyn Gaunt

The death of a loved one is an unusual subject to build a comedy tour around.

Irish comic Ed Byrne has done just that with Tragedy Plus Time, which is dedicated to his younger brother Paul, who died aged 44 in February 2022.

He manages to strike the perfect balance between finding the funny side of harrowing issues while conveying true love and respect for Paul.

Some of the jokes may be too much for audience members still grieving for someone. But Ed explains that his brother worked with comedians on their acts and he’s certain he would love the material.

Ed Byrne (right) and support act Amy Matthews enjoy a pre-gig pint of Drover's Hazy Pale Ale at Round Corner Brewing's Tap Room in Melton Mowbray

There is a poignant section where he touches on the year when the brothers did not speak after falling out over a trivial matter.

They made up four months before Paul’s death and Ed advises anyone going through the same thing to make up before it is too late.

The former star of TV’s Mock The Week panel show touches on lots of other topics to hilarious effect.

There were some great exchanges with the audience and references to Melton Mowbray – he revealed he enjoyed a pre-gig pint at Round Corner Brewing’s Tap Room.

Ed Byrne, who performed this week at Melton Theatre IMAGE Roslyn Gaunt

Ed discusses the concept of the ‘Irish Goodbye’ (look it up) and his reasons for disliking James Corden and other comedians with a higher profile than him.

The act also features some great segments using music and WhatsApp messages on a big screen.

The tour has been a huge success around the UK and at the Edinburgh Fringe and it won the award for British Comedy Guide's Best Comedy Show of 2023.

Support act for the evening was the superb Amy Matthews, whose relaxed, intelligent comedy is the perfect mix with Ed’s quickfire style of joke-telling and observation.

Amy talks about her anxiety issues in a charming way and there a particularly funny experience she relates of being stuck on a train for three hours with a man engaged in the bizarre public transport craze for ‘raw-dogging’ (look it up).

You can still catch Ed Byrne’s show at other locations in the UK.

Click HERE to see venues and dates.