The cost of living crisis has forced an independent retailer in Melton to announce she is closing her store after just a year in business.
Emma Gosling (22) has run interiors and giftware retailer Dot.Store, in King Street, for nearly a year.
But she says increasing costs combined with a declining number of stores and shoppers generally have made the business unviable and it will close on May 10.
Emma announced her decision to cease trading in a Facebook post in which she told customers: “Very sad to announce my gorgeous little shop on King Street is closing.
"I wish it wasn’t but the current cost of living crisis has really impacted my business since Christmas and I’m no longer in the position to keep the shop open.”
Praising customers for their support, she said: “I cannot thank my customers enough.
"From the bottom of my heart I am so grateful for all your support and recommendations over the past year.
"I have made some fantastic friends and have met some great people.
"Melton Mowbray has some fantastic small businesses. It’s crucial that we support them.”
But Emma said a fall in the number of retailers had led to fewer shoppers on the high street.
She said: “Most of the time through the week I see a handful of people each day due to the fast decline of shops on the high street.
"Saturday I see a lot of people, but unfortunately all the profit I make on Saturdays is lost to pay bills and suppliers, although some weeks are brilliant, it’s just too unpredictable.”