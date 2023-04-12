News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
13 minutes ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
1 hour ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
1 hour ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
2 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Retailer says cost of living crisis is forcing her to close Dot.Store in Melton

Owner thanks customers for their support

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST- 2 min read

​The cost of living crisis has forced an independent retailer in Melton to announce she is closing her store after just a year in business.

Emma Gosling (22) has run interiors and giftware retailer Dot.Store, in King Street, for nearly a year.

But she says increasing costs combined with a declining number of stores and shoppers generally have made the business unviable and it will close on May 10.

The Dot.Store in King Street, Melton, is to close on May 10.The Dot.Store in King Street, Melton, is to close on May 10.
The Dot.Store in King Street, Melton, is to close on May 10.
Most Popular

Emma announced her decision to cease trading in a Facebook post in which she told customers: “Very sad to announce my gorgeous little shop on King Street is closing.

"I wish it wasn’t but the current cost of living crisis has really impacted my business since Christmas and I’m no longer in the position to keep the shop open.”

Praising customers for their support, she said: “I cannot thank my customers enough.

"From the bottom of my heart I am so grateful for all your support and recommendations over the past year.

"I have made some fantastic friends and have met some great people.

"Melton Mowbray has some fantastic small businesses. It’s crucial that we support them.”

But Emma said a fall in the number of retailers had led to fewer shoppers on the high street.

She said: “Most of the time through the week I see a handful of people each day due to the fast decline of shops on the high street.

"Saturday I see a lot of people, but unfortunately all the profit I make on Saturdays is lost to pay bills and suppliers, although some weeks are brilliant, it’s just too unpredictable.”

Related topics:MeltonKing StreetFacebookMelton Mowbray