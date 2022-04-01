Result announced for council’s Melton Sysonby by-election

Siggy Atherton, who has been elected as councillor for the Melton Sysonby ward following a by-election EMN-220104-090129001

Ms Atherton, of Grange Drive, polled 396 votes in yesterday’s (Thursday’s) by-election, with Jim Adock (Liberal Democrat) getting 183 votes and Pip Allnatt (Labour) 165.

Disappointingly, less than one in five of the ward’s 4,193 electorate voted, with the turnout only 17.79 per cent.

Ms Atherton works at Melton Storehouse, as the Storehouse Coordinator, and says she is passionate about fighting poverty.

She is a Trustee of Myst Lodge, which provides support for those who find themselves homeless.

During her campaign, she pledged to work with MP, Alicia Kearns, and the Police and Crime Commissioner to increase police numbers; deliver the Melton Distributor Road to reduce congestion and pollution in the town and deliver more affordable and starter homes, so local people can remain in the town.

Ms Atherton retained the seat for the controlling Conservative group on the council after previous incumbent, Tejpal Bains, stepped down from the role.