Temporary speed and weight restrictions have been placed on rural roads with a major Melton Mowbray route set to be closed to traffic for three weeks from Monday.

The A606 near Melton, close to where it will be closed on Monday for three weeks IMAGE GEORGE ICKE

The A606 will close, from the junction with Cross Lane, Burton Lazars, to the junction with Kirby Lane in Melton, at 6am, to enable contractors Galliford Try to carry out work on utilities associated with the construction of the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road.

Leicestershire County Council highways have issued a list of diversion routes for motorists who are going to and from Melton to the west of the town in the direction of Rutland.

And the council has also now agreed a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order with more drivers expected to use narrow back roads to go around the road closure, as follows:

A map showing the alternative route Gates Garden Centre suggests Melton customers and staff use while the A606 is closed

***A temporary 40mph limit from Gartree Hill Road to Melton Road, in Burton and Dalby parish;

***A temporary 30mph limit on Gartree Hill Road, Little Dalby Road, Woodgate Hill, in Burton and Dalby parish;

***A temporary 7.5 tonne weight restriction on Cross Lane, Hollow Lane, New Road, Sawgate Road, in Burton and Dalby parish and also on Sawgate Lane and Cuckoo Hill, Freeby.

Meanwhile Gates Garden Centre, at Cold Overton, is concerned customers will not visit the business and hundreds of staff members will struggle to get there while the A606 is closed.