Residents urged to give their views on plans to dim street lighting further after 8pm

Residents across Leicestershire are being asked for their views on plans to dim street lights to levels of 30 per cent from 8pm every evening.
By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Jul 2023, 17:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 17:37 BST
Street lighting in Melton Mowbray
Street lighting in Melton Mowbray

County Hall has proposed the change to cut carbon emissions and save £500,000 over the next four years and it has now launched a public consultation.

The majority of residential street lights already dim to 30 per cent at 10pm, which will help give residents an understanding of what this lower lighting level looks like.

Street lighting is already dimmed to 50 per cent from 8pm but the change will make them 20 per cent more dimmer.

Feedback will also give the council an idea of where there should be exceptions to dimming street lights.

Councillor Ozzy O'Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "I would encourage people to respond to the questionnaire.

"We're also going to work closely with the emergency services so that light levels also reflect the characteristics of a particular area."

The consultation questionnaire runs until Thursday August 3 and can be found by clicking HERE or you can email [email protected] for more information.

Findings from the survey will be reported back to cabinet members later in the year.

Previously, the county council has converted streetlights to LED lighting and, more recently, introduced measures such as dimming lights, permanently switching off lights and part-night lighting.These steps have reduced energy consumption from around 27m kwH in the year 2010-11 to 10m kwH in 2018-19 as the council looks to be carbon neutral by 2030 and the county by 2045.

Related topics:ResidentsLeicestershireCounty Hall