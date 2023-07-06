Street lighting in Melton Mowbray

County Hall has proposed the change to cut carbon emissions and save £500,000 over the next four years and it has now launched a public consultation.

The majority of residential street lights already dim to 30 per cent at 10pm, which will help give residents an understanding of what this lower lighting level looks like.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Street lighting is already dimmed to 50 per cent from 8pm but the change will make them 20 per cent more dimmer.

Feedback will also give the council an idea of where there should be exceptions to dimming street lights.

Councillor Ozzy O'Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "I would encourage people to respond to the questionnaire.

"We're also going to work closely with the emergency services so that light levels also reflect the characteristics of a particular area."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The consultation questionnaire runs until Thursday August 3 and can be found by clicking HERE or you can email [email protected] for more information.

Findings from the survey will be reported back to cabinet members later in the year.