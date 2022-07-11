Residents urged to be vigilant as Covid infections rise in Leicestershire

Leicestershire people are being urged to be aware of rising Covid infection levels

Those people with the virus in Leicestershire are no longer officially counted, although the number of Covid patients in city hospitals, where the most serious cases are treated, is up to 140 this week.

Dr Caroline Trevithick, executive director of nursing, quality and performance and deputy chief executive of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (LLR ICB) said: “We don’t know for sure how many people have Covid-19 in the city, county or in Rutland, but we do know that there are more people in hospital with it – and that’s an indicator of how much of the virus is out in the community.

“Covid-19 puts pressure on all health and social care services, from GPs to care homes.

“I would say don’t ignore it – be aware of it over the summer and do the right thing if you have symptoms."

Vaccinations for coronavirus in Melton are now being delivered at a new site, in the car park off Burton Street, every Wednesday and Saturday.

Dr Trevithick added: “It’s still not too late to get your first or second dose of the vaccine, and this includes children aged five and over.

“It’s also important to have the booster dose when it is due, because the effectiveness of the vaccine reduces over time.

“Please do make sure you are up to date with your vaccines as they offer the best protection available.”

County Hall’s cabinet member for health, Councillor Louise Richardson, said: “Many families are rightly looking forward to their summer holiday this year.

“It will be the first break for a long time that many people will take without restrictions.

“Of course, we want to see the back of Covid-19 but it’s still part of our daily lives.

“We can all take steps to avoid it spreading – which will help everyone enjoy healthy holidays.”

Click HERE for the latest advice on staying safe, testing, staying home, and travelling.