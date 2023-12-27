Organisers of this year’s annual Trumpton Christmas fundraiser in Melton Mowbray have thanked residents for helping raise a record amount of money for local causes.

Santa rides the Trumpton fire engine during this year's Melton fundraising effort by local firefighters

Firefighters from the town station went round local streets again with Santa Claus on their replica fire engine from the iconic children’s television programme.

Every residential area was covered on the tours between December 4 and 22 and the team also took collections at the Christmas lights switch-on, the Victorian festive market, at town supermarkets and also Twinlakes Theme Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The organisers posted on their Facebook page: “Big shout out to each and every one of you!

"Your awesomeness came through with over £10,000 in donations to Trumpton Melton this December. You rock!

“Thanks for making it happen!”

They gave special thanks to local businesses which helped keep the Trumpton engine going, including Hunt & Swain, Kingsway Paints & Ceramics, Aten Lighting, Sign Right Creative, Partic Motor Spares, Parker’s, TT services, ⁠Melton Building Society and the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service workshops.

The organisers will soon be looking for beneficiaries to allocate the funds to – follow the ‘Trumpton Melton’ Facebook page for details, when they are announced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s effort beat last year’s record total of £6,664, which distributed to many charities and organisations in the borough, including schools, family centres, Melton Community First Responders and The 1279 Melton Mowbray Squadron Air Training Corps (ATC).