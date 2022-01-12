Reopening date confirmed for Melton Theatre

Renovation work being carried out at Melton Theatre ahead of its reopening in May EMN-221201-141422001

The Asfordby Road Melton Theatre has been closed since the pandemic started in March 2020.

It was hoped initially it would reopen in November but we reported last year that renovations were taking longer than expected and the opening would not happen until early this year.

But it was confirmed this week that audiences would not be welcomed back for the first commercial show - The Bon Jovi Experience - until July 8.

Students at Brooksby Melton College will use it before then, however.

The first shows back will be the performing arts degree shows in May, followed by the Level 3 performing Arts shows in June.

Renovations at the theatre, which has been a much-loved attraction in the town for almost 50 years, include new air conditioning and heating in the auditorium, new emergency lighting in the whole theatre, new fire doors backstage and redecorated dressing rooms.

Arnie Breen, manager at Melton Theatre and section manager for performing arts, creative media and hair & beauty at SMB College Group, said: “We have been waiting a long time for these renovation works, so we are really excited to finally be getting them done, in anticipation of the theatre reopening in May this year.

“We will be offering college/student shows as well as professional shows, and are currently busy booking acts for the good people of Melton and beyond to enjoy in air conditioned luxury.

“Our new website is under construction at present, but tickets will be available at the box office or via phone very soon.”