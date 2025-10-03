National flags flying along Edendale Road in Melton Mowbray

A former military serviceman who organises Melton Mowbray’s annual Remembrance Sunday parade is angry that many of the national flags which have been hung recently throughout the town are the wrong way up.

Mark Whitehead is happy to see Union Jacks and the English cross of St George fluttering in streets as part of a nationwide political campaign – Operation Raise the Colours – to promote national pride and patriotism.

But he is dismayed that many of those who have chosen to hoist Union flags high up on street lights have not observed the correct national protocol of displaying it with the wider white diagonal band uppermost on the half of the flag nearest the flagpole.

Mark told the Melton Times: “I am ex-military and organise the annual Remembrance parade with Melton Borough Council so the flag means a lot to me.

"It is great to see the union flag around the town.

"But please, please when people are flying the flags on lamp posts, etc, could they ensure it's the right way up.”

Mark is keen to get the message across to people to fly the Union flag correctly if they want to show their patriotism.

He advises those who are unsure to look closely at the top corner of the flag closest to the street light or flagpole.

The wider diagonal white stripe should be at the top – if the narrower red stripe is above the wider white stripe, the flag is upside down.

“Traditionally, flying the Union flag upside down is a distress signal,” explained Mark, who is working on preparations for this year’s Melton Remembrance parade which is on Sunday November 9.

“Many people don't know the correct way to fly the flag but those who do consider it an error.”

Legally it is an offence to attach anything to a street light without permission but Leicestershire County Council has said its highways teams will only take them down if flags attached to lamp posts, or other street furniture, pose a serious safety risk.

Some St George crosses have been painted on mini roundabouts in the Melton area but County Hall urges this not to be done because of the cost of cleaning them off.