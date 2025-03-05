A female barn owl with her chicks observed during the annual bird count at Belvoir Farm

Rare species were identified when a Vale of Belvoir business took part in an annual national bird count.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belvoir Farm was getting involved in the The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust’s Big Farmland Bird Count, which started in 2014 to raise awareness at farms across the UK and create healthier habitats for declining wild bird species.

The Bottesford based premium drinks maker joined the initiative three years ago and has been conducting bird counts every February since then, with this year’s count just completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conducted by Belvoir Farm’s farm manager Keith Challen and Bill Glancy, a local ornithologist, the bird count included Yellow Hammer, Dunnock, Red Kites, Chaffinches, as well as more common birds such as Robins Great Tits and Blackbirds and Carrion Crows.

Belvoir Farm's Pev Manners and Farm Manager Keith Challen

Several other birds were also spotted during the year on the 2,800-acre farm site, with the increased appearance of Grey Partridge breeding pairs – which is on the endangered list – Willow Warbler and Cuckoo particular highlights.

Keith commented: “It’s great to see that our ongoing bird conservation programme has continued to be successful and, in many cases, we’ve observed more of the rare species, particularly the Cuckoo and Grey Partridge.

"The project has helped provide habitat-friendly areas for so many different species of bird and the results have also allowed for more scattered grazing for deer and hares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a good variation of habitat on the farm, particularly soft fruit trees, which provides great feed for lovely birds such as Male Bullfinches.

A male Brambling observed at Belvoir Farm during the annual bird count

“Small-scale conservation initiatives such as cut and lay hedges, rainwater harvesting and creating flower rich margins, wildlife corridors and grass buffers make such a positive difference to the environment, which all links into the bigger picture of conserving farmland bird species.”

The count is part of an ongoing scheme by the farm to encourage bird life, through winter ground feeding programmes.

Earlier this year, the team also worked with the South Notts Ringing Group, monitoring and recording for the British Trust for Ornithology Barn Owls, Kestrels, Bullfinches and migrating rare birds such as Male Bramblings and Short Eared Owls, from Northern Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust’s campaign involves over 1,500 farmers who have identified around 130 species across more than 1.5 million acres in the UK.

Dr Roger Draycott, who runs the Big Farmland Bird Count for the Trust, said: “We would like to thank everyone who took part, for demonstrating that farmers and land managers can lead the way in protecting our countryside alongside effective food production.

“Every count submitted helps us to build a detailed, national picture of the state of Britain’s farmland birds, allowing us to better understand what is really going on in our countryside.

"It clearly shows that farmers, land managers and gamekeepers care for the land they work and, given that they look after 71 per cent of all the land in the UK, that is extremely good news for the future of our treasured bird species."

Belvoir Farm is part of the Countryside Stewardship scheme, meaning they actively balance sustainable, profitable and modern farming with conservation and natural habitat conservation.