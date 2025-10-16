A drone image of Ragdale Hall Spa

Ragdale Hall Spa has been named as one of the top 10 destination spas in the UK for the second year running.

Condé Nast Traveller has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Ragdale Hall Spa in sixth position.

The magazine received more than 182,500 survey responses from readers with the top 10 also including fellow luxury retreats such as Claridge’s in London and Gleneagles in Scotland.

The Readers’ Choice Awards, give out the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, recognising excellence within the travel sector.

The Infinity Pool at Ragdale Hall Spa

Hugh Wilson, managing director at Ragdale Hall Spa, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be named one of the UK’s top 10 destination spas by Condé Nast Traveller for the second year running.

“It’s a real honour, especially coming from such a well-respected name in the world of travel and wellness.

"This recognition reflects the incredible care, passion, and hard work our amazing team puts in every day, and the support we receive from our wonderful guests.

"As one of the UK’s original health spas, we’re incredibly proud of our heritage, continually evolving while staying true to our roots in wellness.

The Candle Pool at Ragdale Hall Spa

"This award reaffirms our belief in what we do and inspires us to keep raising the bar.”

Ragdale Hall Spa has established itself over the last few decades as one of the leading destination spas in the country, nestled in attractive countryside near Melton Mowbray.

Its extensive spa facilities include six pools, an ever-evolving treatments menu plus an innovative fitness and relaxation programme with studio, pool-based and outdoor activities.