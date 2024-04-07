Ragdale Hall Spa managing director, Hugh Wilson, director, Allison Garner, with a cheque for this year's Ragdale Hall Community Chest

We are partnering in the scheme for the 16th year with the award-winning spa, which has once again generously put up the cash pot to support community groups, clubs and charities in the Melton borough.

Melton Foxes Junior Football Club has applied for £1,000 from the fund to pay for refurbishments to its home ground, including fencing, new goal nets and equipment, plus some football shelters.

Samantha Schofield has requested £750 be donated to the Heartlink charity, which is based at the East Midlands Children’s Cardiac Centre at Leicester Royal Infirmary and supports parents and families who have had a child with a heart condition.

She is very grateful to the help the charity gave her family when son Zak was born with congenital heart disease.

We are inviting applications for donations ranging from £200 to £750 from the fund – successful applicants will be invited to a special presentation evening at Ragdale Spa on Tuesday June 18 when cheques will be given to them.

To make an application to the fund, you will need to email [email protected] and include the name of your organisation, how much you would like from the funding pot, what you will use the money for and a short description of your organisation.

Please also send any photos you have to illustrate your group or cause.