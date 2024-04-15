Radio X star James Hall (centre) with his broadcasting mentors Christine Slomkowska and Patrick McCracken, of 103 The Eye

James Hall presented his first show on 103 The Eye at the age of 15 and he is now one of the stars of Radio X, alongside Chris Moyles and Johnny Vaughan.

And Ben Atkinson, who also joined the station as a teenager, started up a country music show there which has proved so popular that it is now syndicated on 15 other radio stations around the world.

Both credit 103 The Eye, and specifically Christine Slomkowska and Patrick McCracken, the station’s leading lights, with kickstarting their impressive career paths.

Ben Atkinson, whose 103 The Eye country music show is now syndicated in 15 radio stations around the world

The station was recently presented with the prestigious King’s Award for its outstanding service to the community.

James (30), a former student at Asfordby Captain’s Close School and John Ferneley College, told the Melton Times: “I’ve been really lucky to get where I am now in radio.

"None of it would have happened if it wasn’t for Christine and Patrick – it was at The Eye that I learned my craft.

"Community radio is a great training ground for anyone who wants to get into the industry.

"I used to listen to Chris Moyles on Radio 1 when I was kid and now I am on the same station presenting shows before his.”

Ben started his career at 103 The Eye as a novice presenter in 2008 and he’s not been off air ever since, having now broadcast over 1,000 hours of programming for the station.

He did a variety of shows, including drivetime and outside broadcasts, and was the youngest presenter at one time.

His acclaimed country music show celebrated its 15th anniversary last year, with a series of special programmes broadcast from Nashville, Tennessee.

Ben said: "To this day I am unsure why I chose the Country Music programme, but on reflection it was probably osmosis having grown up around the music of James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and Dolly Parton.”

He honed his broadcast skills while studying at the University of Lincoln, where he co-founded the city’s first student radio station, Brayford Radio, as well working with the hospital radio sector and BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

But he will always credit the start he had with 103 The Eye, adding: "Without the support, guidance and opportunities offered by 103 The Eye, Christine and Patrick, I would not be on the path I am today.

“I would recommend getting involved in community, student or hospital radio to anyone interested in a career in media, journalism or the performing arts. You really don't know where it might lead.”

He’s also currently studying for a PhD in music and American history, telling the story of the women in country music over the 30-year period from 1993 to 2024, drawing on his experiences and knowledge of the country music genre over his many years of presenting his programme.