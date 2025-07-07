Kasabian singer Serge Pizzorno with nurses and volunteers at LOROS Hospice ahead of this month's Stomp Round Leicester art trail fundraiser

A £2M shortfall in income has prompted major cuts to be made to services at Leicestershire's LOROS Hospice.

The charity had previously announced that a perfect storm of increasing running costs, reduced income coupled with greater demand for services from an ageing population was forcing it to restructure its services.

There will now be fewer inpatient beds at the Groby-based LOROS Hospice – they have reduced from 31 to 20 in the last two years.

Day therapy services have been cut by 25 per cent and reductions made by 50 per cent to physio, occupational therapy, social work, chaplaincy and complementary therapies.

In addition, the Volunteer Home Visiting service has had to be closed down.

Stathern-based Dove Cottage Day Hospice, which merged with LOROS in April 2023, said it was ‘saddened’ hear about the service cuts but that it had no impact on Dove’s operations since it retained separate financial control following the merger.

Camilla Barrow, acting/interim chief executive of LOROS Hospice, said: “Like other hospices we are struggling with an incredibly tough financial situation.

"No hospice wants to be doing less when the need is so great.

"This is not what our patients deserve and it’s not what our community deserves.

“These changes are hugely challenging and we are working closely with all our partners to ensure a smooth transition and to minimise impacts on affected patients.

“We would like to reiterate that if you need our care in Leicester, Leicestershire or Rutland today, LOROS is still here for you, delivering exceptional care, with the same compassion and skill that have always defined us.”

There is now a new drive to generate extra fundraising for LOROS - the hospice writing to all of its supporters to let them know about the changes they’ve had to make to services and to ask for their support.

People are encouraged to show their support by buying raffle tickets, attending fundraising events or simply making a donation to the charity – go online at www.loros.co.uk to pledge money.

An extensive summer of fundraising is planned, including Stomp Round Leicester, from July 14, which is a public art trail of giant elephant sculptures, which Kasabian singer, Serge Pizzorno, has been involved with.

Commenting on the service cuts at LOROS, Dove Cottage Day Hospice said in a statement: “Potentially, the reduced service provision at LOROS may mean an increased need for Dove Cottage services and we will endeavour to meet this need.

"Like LOROS and many other hospices however, we continue to face a very challenging financial situation, with ever increasing running costs and a reduction in income.

"Whilst recent government funding for hospices has been welcomed, restrictions on these funds mean they can only be used on capital expenditure and not staff salaries or general overheads which in fact make up some of the highest costs of running our services.”

High profile fundraising is planned for Dove Cottage, which next year celebrates its 30th year of providing services free of charge to local families. “We are continuing to ask for support from the local community, businesses and organisations by considering raising money for us through arranging sponsored events, visiting our shops or making a regular donation,” Dove Cottage added.