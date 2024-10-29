Stephen Wain, aka Sedge, who will be performing at Melton Theatre

A proud Meltonian is preparing to perform a one-off show with poetry, comedy, music and stories from his life growing up in the town.

Stephen Wain – known by everyone as ‘Sedge’ – will be on stage at Melton Theatre on Monday at 7.30pm.

‘60 Years in the Wasteland’ is to mark his 60th birthday, he says, and it contains a message about societal breakdown.

The show centres on the TS Elliot poem, ‘The Wasteland’, which contains references to the massive impact from the First World War.

Stephen told the Melton Times: “I’ve done open mics before, reading my poetry but I've not done anything like this before.

"I’m sure there will be some nervous energy on the night but I’m sure people will enjoy the show.”

He plans to sing the Bob Dylan song ‘On Our Side’ accompanied by a classical pianist, there will be speeches from Winston Churchill and lots of humour as well.

"The Wasteland is about the breakdown of society after the First World War and will talk about how we now seem to be in the same situation in society in my eyes,” added Stephen, who owns local business, Sedgewick Stone.

"I’m quite a natural storyteller and there be will lots of stories from my life growing up in the town in the 1970s and 1980s.

"There will be a few costume changes, a good bit of stand-up and lots of interaction with the audience.”

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the theatre, with it’s long term future in doubt.

Click HERE to buy tickets for Stephen’s show.