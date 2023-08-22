Scott Moore poses proudly with daughter Ellie and sons, Logan and Corie, as they all played together for the first time for Barkby United on Sunday

Scott (38) plans to retire at the end of this summer so it was a proud day when his children joined him in the same team as they took on Belvoir Cricket Club at Knipton in a Grantham and Melton Cricket Association Division 1 fixture.

And they were celebrating at the end of the match as Barkby won by five wickets, with Ellie (20), Corie (17) and 13-year-old Logan all playing their part.

Scott told the Melton Times: “It was an amazing day. It’s the first time I’ve played with all of them

"My youngest son has just turned 13 so he could play adult cricket for the first time.

"It will probably be the last time we all play together as well because I am retiring at the end of the season.”

Belvoir were bowled out for 128 and Barkby got home for the loss of five wickets, with Scott and Ellie both being dismissed for ducks early on.

"They all enjoyed it,” said Scott. “I bowled alright but didn’t bat particularly well, and got out for none.

“Logan batted 12 overs for three, which is really good for a 13-year-old, Corie bowled really well and Ellie fielded well.”

Ellie, who is a qualified ECB coach, is experienced in men’s cricket and she captain’s Barkby’s third team.

Scott said: “As far as I know she’s the only female captain in the whole of Leicestershire in men’s cricket.

“The men don’t go easy on her in matches and she wouldn’t want it that way.”

Scott, who runs a sports coaching business, decided to retire this year because of the demands of work and his commitments as Barkby CC’s director of cricket and head coach.

He has played for the club for 28 years, since he was 10.

Barkby CC have been unable to play at home this summer after their wicket was vandalised – repair work begins on Monday after a fundraising campaign.