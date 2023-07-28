Severn Trent are to spend £260,000 renewing water pipes at Long Clawson

Severn Trent is carrying out the upgrade scheme, starting on Monday August 7, to help reduce the risk of customer supply interruptions through incidents such as bursts.

Representatives will be available at the village hall on Tuesday to answer questions from residents about the major project, which will take more than two months to complete, at a special community drop-in session, from 3pm until 6pm.

Helen Purdy, community communications officer at Severn Trent, said: “By proactively upgrading our network, we’re able to replace aging pipes which are more prone to things like leaks and bursts and ensure a more secure water supply for our customers.

"A drop-in session like this allows us to meet those who might be affected by the work, provide more information and answer any questions that people may

have.

“We encourage locals to come along to this event to drop in, meet the team and find out more about the benefits that this programme will bring to the community.”

The company estimate they should complete renewing all the pipes by the end of October.

Residents will still be able to access the village with a signed diversion for all other traffic for the duration of the project.

Ms Purdy added: “While we understand that roadworks can be frustrating they’re needed to help us keep everyone safe and enable us to complete this important upgrade as quickly as possible.

“We’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”