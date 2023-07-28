News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Project to renew 1km of water pipes set to begin at Long Clawson

Work will begin soon on a £260,000 project to replace 1km of water pipes at Long Clawson.
By Nick Rennie
Published 28th Jul 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 09:17 BST
Severn Trent are to spend £260,000 renewing water pipes at Long ClawsonSevern Trent are to spend £260,000 renewing water pipes at Long Clawson
Severn Trent are to spend £260,000 renewing water pipes at Long Clawson

Severn Trent is carrying out the upgrade scheme, starting on Monday August 7, to help reduce the risk of customer supply interruptions through incidents such as bursts.

Representatives will be available at the village hall on Tuesday to answer questions from residents about the major project, which will take more than two months to complete, at a special community drop-in session, from 3pm until 6pm.

Helen Purdy, community communications officer at Severn Trent, said: “By proactively upgrading our network, we’re able to replace aging pipes which are more prone to things like leaks and bursts and ensure a more secure water supply for our customers.

"A drop-in session like this allows us to meet those who might be affected by the work, provide more information and answer any questions that people may

Most Popular

have.

“We encourage locals to come along to this event to drop in, meet the team and find out more about the benefits that this programme will bring to the community.”

The company estimate they should complete renewing all the pipes by the end of October.

Residents will still be able to access the village with a signed diversion for all other traffic for the duration of the project.

Ms Purdy added: “While we understand that roadworks can be frustrating they’re needed to help us keep everyone safe and enable us to complete this important upgrade as quickly as possible.

“We’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”

Click HERE and search for Melton Road, Long Clawson for more information on the work.