Progress being made on Melton Council’s four-year plan

The corporate strategy sets out its key priorities for the period up to 2024 following an extensive consultation with residents and other interested parties.

Among the innovations are the ‘My Account’ platform on the council’s website to enable people to interact online with people and technology has also been introduced to broadcast meetings live for the first time.

More than £1.2million has been spent on its houses and flats, including fire safety works, central heating, rewiring, aids and adaptations.

There has also been work carried out to tackle environmental issues such as littering and fly-tipping.

Action has been taken, in addition, to deal with inappropriate and anti-social behaviour around the borough with 102 warning notices being served, of which 55 became full enforcement notices, 25 were fixed penalty notices and five ended up as prosecutions.

The pledge through the Armed Forces Covenant to support residents who served with the forces has been addressed with the appointment of a dedicated officer to help veterans in the community.

A new destination website www.DiscoverMelton.com was also launched as part of the aim to promote Melton for business and tourism.

Councillor Joe Orson leader of the borough council, said: “Although it has been a difficult and unpredictable year for all of us, the council has still endeavoured to make progress in meeting the priorities set out in the corporate strategy, which focused on some vital areas for the borough both before and after the pandemic starting.

“It is important for us to share our progress in meeting the priorities with everyone in our borough.

“We want to be honest and open about how we are delivering our mission of ‘Helping People, Shaping Places’ in Melton.”