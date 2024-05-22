Prime Minister calls July General Election

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak(Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

A General Election has been called for July 4.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made the announcement this afternoon (Wednesday) outside 10 Downing Street.

He said he had earlier today asked HM King Charles to dissolve Parliament on May 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest polls show Labour, under the party’s leader Sir Keir Starmer, with a clear lead over the ruling Conservative Party.

There will be a new Melton and Syston constituency formed for the election, with Rutland linking up with Stamford.

Melton will get a new MP with current incumbent Alicia Kearns already named as the Tory’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the new Rutland and Stamford constituency.

Prospective Parliamentary Candidates announced so far for Melton and Syston:

Edward Argar (Conservative and Unionist Party);

Zafran Khan (Labour);

Andy Konieczko (Liberal Democrat);

Alastair McQuillan (Green Party);

Pete Morris (Reform UK);

Teck Khong (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom).