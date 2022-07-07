Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Mr Johnson had vowed to stay in post yesterday despite many leading Conservatives insisting his position was untenable after a series of scandals, including ‘partygate’ and the fall-out from accusations against his deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher.

The final straw came this morning with the resignation of the Chancellor, Nadhim Zahavi, just a couple of days after he was appointed when Rishi Sunak quit the post.

The Prime Minister confirmed he was quitting in a speech outside 10 Downing Street at 12.30pm but he may stay in post until at least October.

A leadership contest for the Tory party is set to be held in the summer.