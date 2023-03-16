News you can trust since 1859
Primary school pupils show off their stage skills in Melton Theatre contest

For the sixth year running a whole host of local primary schools descended on Melton Theatre for a night of glitz, glamour and great performances.

By Tom Wrath
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:37 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:53 GMT
Gaddesby Primary School pupils celebrate their victory at Melton Theatre
Sky Theatre, a company which aims to bring large scale performance opportunities to young people and adults from Melton, once again offered the pupils a chance to show a panel of professional judges their stage skills.

Melton’s Swallowdale and St Francis Schools were joined by primary schools at Frisby, Old Dalby, Gaddesby, Scalford and Harby in the celebration of performing arts.

For many of the pupils, this was a first taste of singing, dancing and strutting their stuff on a live stage, and it was Gaddesby Primary which was judged the winners amongst a strong group of young talent.

The Old Dalby Primary School pupils who finished second
Old Dalby were a close second while third place went to Swallowdal.

Claire Whitehouse of Swallowdale School, told the Melton Times: “This competition gave so many children the opportunity to perform on a stage for the very first time.

"It was super to see all the different schools coming together to put on such a fantastic show, and we are so proud of the children’s determination and teamwork – it gave them so much joy.”

Any school from the Melton area can get involved in the event, and organiser Suzanne Forrester, is keen to involve even more schools next year, with the goal to feature 14 schools across two semi-finals, before returning to the theatre for a finale.

The Swallowdale Primary School pupils who finished third at Melton Theatre
Staff at schools interested in taking part next year are asked to email [email protected] for more information.

Melton