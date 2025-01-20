Whissendine Primary School pupils present their fundraising cheque to the Matt Hampson Foundation

Pupils at a small village school have raised thousands of pounds for Matt Hampson’s inspirational rehabilitation charity.

Youngsters at Whissendine Primary School were sponsored to run as many laps as they could around their ‘daily mile track’.

The Santa Dash, in aid of the Burrough on the Hill-based Matt Hampson Foundation, was organised last month with the children invited to bring in a Christmas jumper, Santa hat, their cheeky elves or any other festive-themed belonging to run with.

The £2,000 raised has now been presented at a whole school assembly to a representative from the foundation, which inspires and supports young people seriously injured through sport and helps with the rehab.

Whissendine Primary School pupils pictured taking part in their running fundraiser for the Matt Hampson Foundation

Teacher Hannah Auton, one of the organisers of the fundraiser along with cover supervisor Helen Copley, told the Melton Times: “Each class was given a 20-minute window to run around the track as many times as possible.

"The top number of laps that an individual ran was 17 in Key Stage 2 and 15 in Key Stage 1.

"As the classes ran their Santa Dash, children in our older classes supported, cheered and clapped from the side lines, keeping everyone motivated – the team spirit was immense.

“We are so very proud of this achievement, particularly as we are a small, village school of 140 pupils.”

The school’s Young Governors (YG) work together every year to organise fundraising events for a chosen charity.

In the past they have supported the Harley Staples Cancer Trust – which is run in memory of a sibling of two of the school’s students, The Dog's Trust and Children's Eye Cancer Trust, supporting another one of the school’s families affected by the disease.

Matt Hampson’s foundation chosen this time because the Year 6 YG plays for Oakham Rugby Club, where Matt played as a child as well.

Miss Auton added: “The idea of the Young Governors’ role is that we are teaching children about the importance of helping others, and that everyone is capable of making a difference, no matter how big or small.

“It also provides children with opportunities to develop their leadership and teamwork skills.”